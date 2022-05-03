The "Irish Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Irish whiskey market reached a value of US$ 4.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.91 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Irish whiskey is a dark distilled spirit that is triple distilled from a yeast-fermented mash of malted cereal grains, such as corn, wheat and barley. It is usually aged for a minimum of three years to impart a light, grainy, and smooth taste and flavor. It has zinc, iron, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), niacin (vitamin B3), ellagic acid, and antioxidants that assist in reducing the risk of pneumonia, hypertension, tuberculosis, and obesity. As a result, it is served with different food products or cocktail recipes like fancy martinis and simple soda highballs on account of its distinct flavor profile.

The increasing alcohol consumption on account of its stimulating and sedating effects that can alter the mood, behavior, and neuropsychological functioning of an individual represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the emerging need to relieve anxiety and stress due to the long working hours and hectic lifestyles of individuals. Apart from this, the rising trend of socializing and mid-week parties in corporate gatherings is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for premium cocktails on account of rapid urbanization, improving lifestyles, and inflating disposable income is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing utilization of Irish whiskey in fancy food recipes is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players for increasing their supplies in the hotel, restaurant, and cafe (HORECA) sector. Besides this, key players are introducing Irish whiskey in new exotic flavors through e-commerce channels. They are also investing in unique product packaging to expand their existing consumer base, which is providing a positive outlook for the market.

