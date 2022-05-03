With its Q322 trading update, EML Payments downgraded its guidance for FY22. A number of factors have combined to weigh on revenue and increase overheads. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower revenue growth and a higher cost base, cutting our EBITDA and NPATA forecasts for FY22-24. In our view, resolution of the Irish regulatory issue and rising interest rates are the two main factors that could provide earnings and share price upside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...