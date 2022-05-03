Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
03.05.2022 | 17:20
Invitation to Raketech's Q1 2022 Conference Call

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q1 2022 report on May 11, 2022 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CEST - held by Raketech's CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn.

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

Conference call

Sweden: +46 8 5055 8352
UK: +44 33 3300 9262
US: +1 64 6722 4904

Online audio cast

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q1-2022

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

SOURCE: Raketech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699927/Invitation-to-Raketechs-Q1-2022-Conference-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
