DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Axial Spondyloarthritis Market is Predicted to Grow with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Axial Spondyloarthritis market is expected to increase significantly as the market players are leveraging the proliferating demand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs through the oral administration mode and are hence focusing on launching novel products.

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Axial Spondyloarthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report

According to DelveInsight, the Axial Spondyloarthritis market size in the 7MM was around USD 5,594.7 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the analysis, the total Axial Spondyloarthritis prevalent population in 7MM was around 3.9 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading Axial Spondyloarthritis companies UCB, AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others are currently dominating the Axial Spondyloarthritis market.

and others are currently dominating the Axial Spondyloarthritis market. The Axial Spondyloarthritis therapies in the pipeline include Bimekizumab, CC-99677, Izokibep, and others.

and others. According to DelveInsight analysis, it was observed that Bimekizumab is the most promising upcoming drug in the Axial Spondyloarthritis market.

is the most promising upcoming drug in the Axial Spondyloarthritis market. The Axial Spondyloarthritis market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the prevalent patient and the expected entry of emerging therapies into the Axial Spondyloarthritis market.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Overview

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory illness that has two clinical subsets: ankylosing spondylitis and non radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) is characterized by the absence of definite x-ray evidence of structural injury to the sacroiliac (SI) joint on plain x-ray. The actual Axial Spondyloarthritis causes are unknown. Researchers believe that when persons with certain genes are exposed to a specific virus, bacterium, or other environmental trigger, they develop Axial Spondyloarthritis. A gene called HLA-B27 is found in more than 9 out of 10 patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis.

The predominant Axial Spondyloarthritis symptoms are inflammatory back pain, which is caused by persistent inflammation in the joints of the spine. This is in contrast to mechanical back pain, which can be caused by muscle strains, disc abnormalities, or other disorders. There is no "gold standard" characteristic for Axial Spondyloarthritis diagnosis. The Axial Spondyloarthritis diagnosis includes a mix of patient history, physical examination, blood testing (for HLA-B27 and inflammatory indicators such as C-reactive protein), and imaging Axial Spondyloarthritis tests such as X-ray and MRI.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there was around 3.9 million Axial Spondyloarthritis prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest Axial Spondyloarthritis prevalence in 2021.

The Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market

A common treatment for Axial Spondyloarthritis (Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Enteropathic Arthritis, Reactive Arthritis, Juvenile Spondyloarthritis, and undifferentiated spondyloarthritis) includes medication, exercise, physical therapy, good posture practises, and other options such as applying heat/cold to help relax muscles and reduce joint pain. In extreme situations, posture-correcting surgery may be an option.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), physical therapy, and exercise are typically used to begin treatment for Axial Spondyloarthritis. As long as the condition is not too advanced, NSAIDs and regular exercise are typically sufficient to keep things under control. Doctors favor nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as naproxen (Naprosyn) and indomethacin (Indocin and Tivorbex). They are effective at reducing inflammation, discomfort, and stiffness. These drugs, however, have been linked to gastrointestinal bleeding. If NSAIDs are ineffective, the doctor may prescribe a biologic medicine, such as a TNF blocker or an interleukin-17 (IL-17) inhibitor for Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment.

Furthermore, Axial Spondyloarthritis exercises or physical therapy is a crucial aspect of Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment and may give a variety of advantages, ranging from pain reduction to increased strength and flexibility. A physical therapist can create workouts that are tailored to the individual needs. Stretching and range-of-motion exercises can assist maintain joint flexibility and maintain healthy posture.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

CC-99677: Celgene

Izokibep: Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) market are predicted to change throughout the forecasted period due to the anticipated launch of new drugs. Moreover, with the rising Axial Spondyloarthritis prevalence and awareness, more companies are focusing on the Axial Spondyloarthritis therapy pipeline which will boost the Axial Spondyloarthritis market growth. In addition, several initiatives and projects have been launched by private and public sector groups to promote awareness about the condition. The gender disparity in AxSpA has narrowed as awareness and diagnosis have improved. In May, the Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) observed SpA Awareness Month. All these factors are fostering the growth of the Axial Spondyloarthritis market.

However, some of the factors are impeding the Axial Spondyloarthritis market growth. The most difficult issues in improving care are the poor quality of life and delay of Axial Spondyloarthritis diagnosis. The condition is frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed. AxSpA might be mistaken for fibromyalgia, Scheuermann disease, or sarcoidosis, thereby limiting the growth of the Axial Spondyloarthritis market. Furthermore, comorbidities linked with axSpA necessitate extra drugs and therapies, complicating axSpA management and increasing expenditures are likely to hinder the Axial Spondyloarthritis market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of biosimilars into the Axial Spondyloarthritis market will boost competition and may stymie both marketed and forthcoming therapies if they are shown to be more effective and promising. It has also been noticed that enhanced regulatory systems are permitting and simplifying the approval of biosimilars. The approval of biosimilars will result in a drop in sales, illustrating the growing risk of significant income loss following the patent expiration of already approved drugs. It has also been noticed that biosimilars cut total drug costs and enhance product use, posing a threat to rivals. The availability of previously approved low-cost biosimilars would present stiff competition to the incoming biological pipeline products, affecting revenue and Axial Spondyloarthritis market capture.

Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies: UCB, AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others

UCB, AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies : Bimekizumab, CC-99677, Izokibep, and others

: Bimekizumab, CC-99677, Izokibep, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Axial Spondyloarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Axial Spondyloarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics: Axial Spondyloarthritis market drivers and barriers

Axial Spondyloarthritis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Key Insights 2. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report Introduction 3. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment and Management 7. Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Axial Spondyloarthritis Marketed Drugs 10. Axial Spondyloarthritis Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Analysis 12. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers 16 Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

