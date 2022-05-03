Mobimo Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN. Mobimo gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt: 96,8% der Bezugsrechte wurden ausgeübt



Luzern, 3. Mai 2022 - Bis zum Ablauf der Bezugsfrist am 3. Mai 2022 um 12.00 Uhr MESZ wurden 96,8% der Bezugsrechte gültig ausgeübt und damit 638'755 neue Namenaktien der Mobimo Holding AG gezeichnet. Die verbleibenden 21'399 neuen Namenaktien, für welche die Bezugsrechte nicht gültig ausgeübt worden sind, werden zum Verkauf angeboten oder anderweitig im Markt platziert. Die Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien erfolgt voraussichtlich am 6. Mai 2022 gegen Bezahlung des Angebotspreises. Die neuen Namenaktien sind ab dem Geschäftsjahr 2022 voll stimm- und dividendenberechtigt und den bestehenden Namenaktien in jeder Hinsicht gleichgestellt. Für Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren:

Stefan Hilber, CFO

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 44 Kontakt für Medien:

Marion Schihin, Leiterin Unternehmenskommunikation

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86



www.mobimo.ch Über Mobimo: Mit einem breit diversifizierten Immobilienportfolio im Gesamtwert von rund CHF 3,6 Mrd. gehört die Mobimo Holding AG zu den führenden Immobiliengesellschaften der Schweiz. Ihr Portfolio besteht aus Wohn- und Geschäftsliegenschaften sowie aus Entwicklungsobjekten für das eigene Anlageportfolio und für Dritte an erstklassigen Standorten in der Deutsch- und der Westschweiz. Eine ausgewogene Nutzung sowie eine sorgfältige Bewirtschaftung zeichnen die Gebäude aus. Mit ihren Entwicklungsprojekten stärkt Mobimo ihre Ertragsbasis und die Werthaltigkeit ihres Portfolios zusätzlich. Das Unternehmen schafft im Rahmen seiner Entwicklungsdienstleistungen auch Investitionsmöglichkeiten für Dritte. Mobimo beschäftigt rund 170 Mitarbeitende. Disclaimer:



Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Diese Mitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar. Diese Mitteilung ist weder ein Prospekt im Sinne des Schweizerischen Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes noch ein Prospekt gemäss irgendeinem anderen anwendbaren Gesetz. Kopien dieser Mitteilung dürfen nicht in oder aus Jurisdiktionen versandt oder anderweitig verteilt werden, wo dies von Gesetzes wegen eingeschränkt oder verboten ist. Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltene Information stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Wertpapieren in irgendeiner Jurisdiktion dar, in der dies vor Registrierung (oder Gewährung einer Ausnahme davon) oder sonstigen Handlungen gegen wertpapierrechtliche Bestimmungen verstossen würde. Jeder Entscheid über den Kauf oder die Zeichnung von Aktien der Mobimo Holding AG sollte ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage eines von der Gesellschaft in diesem Fall dafür veröffentlichten Prospekts erfolgen. Kopien des betreffenden Prospekts (inklusive Supplement) können kostenlos bezogen werden von UBS AG (Swiss Prospectus Switzerland), Europastrasse 1, CH-8152 Opfikon und Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT, P.O. Box, 8010 Zürich, Schweiz, (E-Mail: prospectus@zkb.ch; Telefon: +41 44 292 20 66). Zusätzlich können Kopien des Prospekts (inklusive Supplement) in der Schweiz kostenlos bezogen werden von Mobimo Management AG, Seestrasse 59, 8700 Küsnacht, E-Mail: ir@mobimo.ch. This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom this document is only directed at persons who (i) are qualified investors and who are also (ii) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order"); (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any member state of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State") this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that Relevant State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Dieses Dokument enthält bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen. Solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Ungewissheiten und anderen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance des Unternehmens wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit angenommen werden. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Ungewissheiten darf man sich nicht auf solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen verlassen. Mobimo Holding AG übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Mobimo Holding AG hat weder die Absicht noch die Pflicht, diese Mitteilung oder Teile davon (einschliesslich allfälliger zukunftsgerichteter Aussagen) nach dem Datum dieser Mitteilung zu aktualisieren, auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten oder zu überarbeiten, es sei denn, dies ist durch geltendes Recht vorgeschrieben. None of UBS AG or Zürcher Kantonalbank, or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank, and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.

