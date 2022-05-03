Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
London, May 3
Capital Gearing Trust plc
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:03 May 2022
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 03 May 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 73,700 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,118.931 pence per share.
The Company's issued share capital now consists of 21,775,080 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 21,775,080.
Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 4,286,545 Ordinary shares.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500