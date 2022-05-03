Dream Hunt Foundation Hosts Local Special Needs Children for Day of Outdoor Adventure in Shreveport on May 3

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Give for Good is North Louisiana's largest giving event. This year, Give for a Good Day is being held on May 3rd and community members have the chance to see how one passionate local non-profit, Dream Hunt Foundation, is engaging the North Louisianans with a dedicated experience for local children and teens between the ages of 8-18. Shreve Island Elementary School is bringing 25 special needs children for a picturesque fishing field day. Dream Hunt Foundation works with multiple hospitals and organizations throughout the south. The Dream Hunt Foundation exists so that children and teens with disabilities, terminal illnesses or those considered disadvantaged, have the chance of a lifetime to fulfill their dream of participating in a guided hunting or fishing trip. Dream Hunt Foundation makes their dreams come true!

The Dream Hunt Foundation's Give For Good event will take place on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9623 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, La. 71106 from 9am-12pm.

About Dream Hunt Foundation:

Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help kids with special needs, or who are underprivileged, to fulfill their dream of going on the hunt-of-a-lifetime. Dream Hunt was founded in the Spring of 2013 under the belief that children and teens between the ages of 8 and 18 years whose lives have been otherwise focused on their disability, illness, or limited resources, could also have the opportunity to love the outdoors in an organized hunting experience.

Special arrangements are made to accommodate the needs of each individual hunter to ensure the trip is enjoyable, safe, and memorable. The foundation has partnered with Shriner's Hospital of Shreveport, LA. Together, we have already made many dreams come true!

Dream Hunt Foundation has a board of directors that oversees and ensures that each dream hunt is a success. In addition, the Board of Directors also grants approval of all potential candidates through an application process.

The vision of Dream Hunt Foundation is to grow and expand into uncharted territory, where kids and their families have opportunities they never dreamed possible through an incomparable outdoor experience. A vision that will change lives, one dream at a time!

