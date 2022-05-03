SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Change in shareholding structure, as planned

On May 3, 2022 SES-imagotag was informed that SESIM has notified BOE Technology (HK) and BOE Smart Retail of its exercise of the "liquidity option" in accordance with the shareholders' agreement between BOE Technology (HK) and SESIM, an option allowing SESIM to become a direct shareholder of SES-imagotag by withdrawing from the BOE Smart Retail.

In 2017, the management of SES-imagotag, together within the company SESIM, and BOE became co-shareholders of the company BOE Smart Retail which then took control of SES-imagotag and which currently holds 60.2% of its share capital. The shareholders' agreement signed in 2017 between SESIM and BOE provided for the implementation of a provision during the 2nd quarter of 2022 by which SESIM would become a direct shareholder of SES-imagotag. It is the exercise of this option that SESIM has notified today to BOE Technology (HK) and BOE Smart Retail.

SESIM states that its intention is to remain a long-term shareholder of SES-imagotag.

Discussions are underway between the parties to implement this option.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

