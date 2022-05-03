- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,402 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2022 share repurchase program.
- • This transaction is part of Novo Nordisk A/S' 2022 share repurchase program of up to a total of DKK 24 billion
- • The transaction price is DKK 808.51 per share and has been calculated as the three-day volume weighted average market price from 29 April 2022 to 3 May 2022 in the open window following the announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S' quarterly financial results
- • Novo Holdings A/S stake in Novo Nordisk is now down to 28.2% from 28.4% previously, and 77% of votes compared to 77.1% of votes previously
