- (PLX AI) - Cancom says decline in revenue was mainly due to continuing supply bottlenecks for IT hardware.
- • Says earnings trend remained positive, as business volumes with a high proportion of hardware in particular are negatively impacted and CANCOM's operating earnings trend is primarily determined by the service business
- • Says the supply chain situation is not improving but worsening, in particular due to permanent lockdowns in Asia
- • The Executive Board now expects significant revenue growth for the CANCOM Group (previously: very significant)
- • The annual forecast for the gross profit, EBITDA and EBITA of the CANCOM Group has also been changed to significant growth (previously: very significant)
