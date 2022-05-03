Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
03.05.2022 | 21:05
DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, 3 May 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 May 2022 will be held at 10:00 am Norwegian time at Felix konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo. Remote participation is possible. Shareholders can also vote electronically in advance or submit a proxy.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached and provides further information on the proceedings.

The electronic system for notification of attendance and for registration of advance votes is available at the following link: Electronic registration (https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=d676fc2f712e4fe14fe7095f28050942fd4911c9&validTo=1656057600000&oppdragsId=20220429VPI19AU0)

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • DNO ASA Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca52ae4c-f9cc-4dcb-9c24-d5644827ae8d)

