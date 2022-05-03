

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $305.8M, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $325.0M, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432.3 million or $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.34 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $305.8M. vs. $325.0M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.200 - $1.260 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de