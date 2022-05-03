- (PLX AI) - ONEOK Q1 net income USD 391.2 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 863.9 million vs. estimate USD 873 million
|ONEOK Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income, but misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $391.2...
|ONEOK Q1 Adj. EBITDA Lags Expectations
(PLX AI) - ONEOK Q1 net income USD 391.2 million.• Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 863.9 million vs. estimate USD 873 million
|ONEOK GAAP EPS of $0.87 misses by $0.03
|Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ONEOK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
