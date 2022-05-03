

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $674.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $659.4 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $7.64 billion from $6.67 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



