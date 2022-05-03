

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $71.6 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $145.8 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $498.4 million from $455.3 million last year.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $71.6 Mln. vs. $145.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $498.4 Mln vs. $455.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.64



