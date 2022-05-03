

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$28.6 million, or -$0.64 per share. This compares with -$20.6 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.7 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $66.5 million from $61.4 million last year.



PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$28.6 Mln. vs. -$20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.64 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $66.5 Mln vs. $61.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.19) to $(0.17) Next quarter revenue guidance: $66.0 to $67.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $268.0 to $271.0 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROS HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de