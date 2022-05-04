

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.2 percent, and the employment change is also seen unchanged at 0.1 percent on quarter.



Australia will provide March numbers for home loans and retail sales and also see April figures for the services and composite indexes from S&P Global and inflation forecast from TD Securities.



Home loans are expected to slip 2.0 percent on month after falling 4.7 percent in February and retail sales are tipped at add 0.5 percent on month after rising 1.8 percent in the previous month. The services PMI score on March was 55.6 and the composite was at 55.1, while the inflation forecast was at 0.8 percent.



Indonesia will see April results for its manufacturing index from S&P Global; in March, the index score was 51.3.



Finally, several of the regional bourses are closed on Wednesday, including Malaysia (Eid-ul-Fitr), China (Labor Day), Thailand (Coronation Day) and Japan (Greenery Day).







