Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - China Education Resources Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTC Pink: CHNUF) ("CER") today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

Further to the CER's press release dated April 14, 2022, the application on Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The deadline for CER to file its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 is on or before Thursday June 30, 2022. CER will file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases during the period of the MCTO.

