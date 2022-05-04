- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q1 revenue SEK 1,678 million vs. estimate SEK 1,600 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 502 million vs. estimate SEK 310 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 144 million
STILLFRONT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,944
|2,005
|07:32
|1,969
|1,988
|07:33
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Stillfront Q1 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 616 Million vs. Estimate SEK 584 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q1 revenue SEK 1,678 million vs. estimate SEK 1,600 million.• Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 502 million vs. estimate SEK 310 million• Q1 net income SEK 144 million
► Artikel lesen
|07.04.
|Stillfront Drops 6% After Kepler Downgrades on High Risk of Spending Increase
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront shares fell 6% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock to hold from buy. • New price target SEK 30• Stillfront continues to have a high level or risk and may need...
► Artikel lesen
|22.03.
|Stillfront Drops 6% After SEB Says Sell on Underperforming Acquisitions
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront shares fell more than 6% in early trading after SEB initiated coverage with a sell rating. • Price target SEK 25 implies 17% downside from yesterday's close• Some recent acquisitions...
► Artikel lesen
|01.03.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stillfront Group AB (13/22)
|With effect from March 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 11, 2022.
Instrument: Subscription...
► Artikel lesen
|28.02.
|NGM NOTICE FINANCIAL MARKETS: #22-67 Adjustment to warrants with Stillfront Group (SF) as underlying due to a right issue.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|1,985
|+0,25 %