|Arcadis Q1 Revenue EUR 688 Million
|(PLX AI) - Arcadis Q1 free cash flow EUR -51 million.
|Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Trading Update Q1 2022
|Continued strong organic revenue and record backlog
Strong order intake inclusive of projects in energy transition, environmental restoration and new mobility, underpinning the strategyContinued...
|GHD and Arcadis to tackle Sydney's congestion
|Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis supports major UK utility provider as it investigates deploying full fibre broadband safely through drinking water pipes
|Amsterdam, April 13, 2022: Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) - Water pipes in parts of South Yorkshire in the UK could be used to speed up the roll-out of faster broadband without digging up roads, under UK...
|Arcadis-Baukostenindex: "Das Baugewerbe muss sich schnell anpassen, da steigende Kosten und zunehmende Unsicherheit ihren Tribut fordern"
|Darmstadt (ots) - - Planungs- und Beratungsunternehmen untersucht Baukosten von 100 Städten weltweit - München zählt bei Baukosten zu den 10 teuersten Städten weltweit - Viele Städte in Europa und Nordamerika...
