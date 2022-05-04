Press Release

Nicox: 2022 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting





May 4, 2022 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an ordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday June14, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.







The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)) by May 24, 2022.







Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be posted on Nicox's website by May 24, 2022. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2022nicox@nicox.com (mailto:ag2022nicox@nicox.com) for any question on the voting process.







In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an ordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.





About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com).

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Dylan van Haaften Paris, France

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France