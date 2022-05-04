- (PLX AI) - Raiffeisen Bank Q1 net interest income EUR 986 million vs. estimate EUR 917 million.
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 12.3% vs. estimate 12.8%
- • Q1 net fee income EUR 683 million vs. estimate EUR 542 million
- • Q1 pretax profit EUR 508 million vs. estimate EUR 238 million
- • Year-to-date provisioning ratio increased significantly to 0.97%, largely driven by macro downgrades and special risk factors due to war in Ukraine
- • In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single digit per cent
- • Sees stable loan volumes in 2022, with mid-single digit growth in core CE and SEE markets
- • Sees high single digit per cent OPEX growth plus an additional approximately EUR 100 million integration cost for acquisitions in Czech Republic (Equa bank) and Serbia (Crédit Agricole Srbija)
