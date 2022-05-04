Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

SE0015811559 BWJ BOLIDEN AB

BOLIDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de