Altona Rare Earths Plc - Monte Muambe - Phase 1 Exploration Results

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, is pleased to report the final Phase 1 assay results from Monte Muambe, its Light REE project in Mozambique.

Phase 1 assay results show significant REE levels across multiple target areas

NdPr levels identified in significant levels

Individual intercepts with up to 7.24% TREO and up to 1.21% NdPrOx;

Out of the 6 targets drilled, 4 have significant REE mineralisation and warrant follow-up, 2 being new discoveries

NdPr are the key metals used in the manufacture of permanent magnets for the drivetrains for Electric Vehicles and Wind Turbines

Monte Muambe is a 4km diameter circular carbonatite intrusion located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, held under Prospecting Licence 7573L. The Company commenced an initial drilling programme in October 2021, focusing on six target areas, drilling a total meterage of 590mDiamond Drilling (DD - 5 holes) and 2,541m Reverse Circulation (RC - 38 holes). The Company had 705 Diamond Drilling ("DD") samples and 974 Reverse Circulation ("RC") samples (including QAQC samples) assayed by Intertek in South Africa and Australia.

Significant Phase 1 intercepts are summarised below:

Hole ID From Length TREO% NdPrOx% MM001 0 120.60 1.920 0.248 Including 17.54 12.15 2.759 0.317 Including 36.71 11.99 2.562 0.317 Including 61.71 27.53 2.731 0.318 Including 98.09 11.88 2.060 0.290 MM039 29.78 52.16 2.109 0.344 Including 36.43 2.11 3.586 0.668 Including 48.38 7.28 2.387 0.408 Including 70.85 10.04 4.044 0.594 MM039 96.5 2.54 1.937 0.274 MM040 38.92 1.52 3.237 0.753 MM040 57.4 26.3 2.409 0.378 Including 61.54 2.3 2.792 0.463 Including 64.17 2.88 3.869 0.545 Including 67.75 1.47 3.142 0.519 Including 72.69 1.53 4.091 0.535 MM040 89.88 0.72 3.843 0.639 MM040 106.75 15.25 3.245 0.441

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts - RC holes

Hole ID From Length TREO% NdPrOx% MM002 51 12 0.954 0.134 MM003 19 12 1.993 0.300 MM005 27 30 1.444 0.352 MM006 24 15 1.261 0.331 MM021 28 68 1.646 0.251 MM036 3 18 1.205 0.263 MM037 61 9 1.714 0.418 MM042 0 16 1.507 0.369 MM042 37 15 3.306 0.462 MM043 0 32 1.895 0.323 Including 14 15 2.578 0.414 MM044 0 9 2.469 0.340 MM047 28 30 1.665 0.281

Table 2 - Significant Intercepts - DD holes

TREO% = sum of all rare earth oxide assay results including Yttrium

NdPrOx% = sum of Pr6O11 and Nd2O3 assay results

For more information, the JORC Table 1 report can be downloaded / viewed on the following link: https://wp-altona-2021.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/media/2022/05/JORC-Table-1-Altona-Rare-Earths-Monte-Muambe-Phase-1.pdf

Phase 2 Programme

Phase 2 groundwork commenced in March 2022 and included additional soil sampling and ground geophysics to identify potential new targets. Drilling equipment is being mobilised at the start of May to perform scout drilling (1,200m RC) and resource drilling (6,800 RC), with a phase of metallurgical testing at the end of 2022; all of which will be used to produce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The current priority is to test the lateral extension of holes MM021 and MM042, and to continue drilling Target 1 in a south-easterly direction.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Altona, commented, "Our goal is to fill a significant gap in the global REE supply chain as demand for NdPr and the other critical metals continues to rise. This early success at Monte Muambe, together with our developing African infrastructure, increases Altona's opportunity to become a serious partner to any of the major manufacturers which rely upon a sustainable supply of critical rare earth metals."

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a Light REE mining project in the southwest of the country, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Geology and Exploration results is based on information compiled and/or reviewed by Cédric Simonet, who is a Member of European Geologist Federation. Cédric Simonet is the Chief Operating Officer and a Director of the Company. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person in terms of the 2012 Edition of the Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Cédric Simonet consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and contest in which it appears.