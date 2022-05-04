- (PLX AI) - Kahoot Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5.7 million vs. estimate USD 6.9 million
- • Kahoot says Active accounts were 29.9 million, up 6% YoY
- • Invoiced revenue $34 million, up 78% YoY, Annual Recurring Revenues $138 million, up 100% YoY
- • Kahoot! reached 1,170,000 paid subscriptions across all services, up 54% YoY, representing an organic increase of 60,000 from the previous quarter, with approx. 40,000 on the Kahoot! platform
- • CFO says expect QoQ invoiced revenue growth of 50% in our third quarter
