- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q1 revenue SEK 66.3 million.
- • Q1 gross margin 90.5%
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK -0.25
|Bonesupport Q1 EBIT SEK -16.5 Million
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB: Delays within FDA postpones CERAMENT G De Novo decision
|Bonesupport Q4 EBIT SEK -21.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q4 revenue SEK 61.4 million.• Q4 gross margin 89.3%• Q4 adjusted EPS SEK -0.38
|BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) - Publishes full year report 2021
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - Invitation to conference call and webcast for year end report 2021
