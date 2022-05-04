Arix Bioscience PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1: Notification of major holdings

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) TR-1: Notification of major holdings 04-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD045071

Issuer Name

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Acacia Research Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 21.042072 0.000000 21.042072 27182317 or reached Position of previous 20.541513 0.000000 20.541513 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD045071 27182317 21.042072 Sub Total 8.A 27182317 21.042072%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Acacia Merton Research Acquisition 21.042072 21.042072% Corporation Holdco LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA

