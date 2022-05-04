DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

4 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 May 2022 it purchased a total of 241,905 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 166,905 75,000 EUR1.162 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.974 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.136 GBP0.957 GBP0.963573 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145888

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,984,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4272 1.156 XDUB 08:57:32 00058614981TRLO0 5947 1.162 XDUB 09:00:07 00058615093TRLO0 9099 1.158 XDUB 09:04:52 00058615354TRLO0 596 1.158 XDUB 09:04:52 00058615353TRLO0 5189 1.158 XDUB 09:04:52 00058615352TRLO0 2376 1.156 XDUB 09:06:50 00058615519TRLO0 3600 1.156 XDUB 09:08:53 00058615585TRLO0 986 1.156 XDUB 09:10:53 00058615698TRLO0 2299 1.156 XDUB 09:12:03 00058615739TRLO0 1503 1.156 XDUB 09:12:03 00058615741TRLO0 1879 1.156 XDUB 09:12:03 00058615740TRLO0 3987 1.154 XDUB 09:42:43 00058617468TRLO0 1718 1.154 XDUB 09:45:51 00058617702TRLO0 227 1.154 XDUB 09:53:03 00058618065TRLO0 309 1.154 XDUB 09:53:03 00058618068TRLO0 2382 1.154 XDUB 09:53:03 00058618067TRLO0 2814 1.154 XDUB 09:53:03 00058618066TRLO0 5312 1.148 XDUB 10:12:53 00058619398TRLO0 802 1.150 XDUB 10:12:53 00058619399TRLO0 1647 1.148 XDUB 10:35:30 00058621206TRLO0 4572 1.148 XDUB 10:35:30 00058621208TRLO0 3158 1.146 XDUB 11:15:38 00058623459TRLO0 2146 1.146 XDUB 11:15:38 00058623458TRLO0 668 1.146 XDUB 11:15:38 00058623457TRLO0 6335 1.142 XDUB 12:52:04 00058628347TRLO0 1379 1.144 XDUB 13:29:51 00058630266TRLO0 3736 1.144 XDUB 13:29:51 00058630268TRLO0 400 1.144 XDUB 13:29:51 00058630267TRLO0 2461 1.144 XDUB 13:39:51 00058630680TRLO0 3404 1.144 XDUB 13:39:51 00058630681TRLO0 5880 1.144 XDUB 13:42:48 00058630767TRLO0 3000 1.144 XDUB 13:42:48 00058630766TRLO0 2986 1.144 XDUB 13:42:48 00058630769TRLO0 3000 1.144 XDUB 13:42:48 00058630768TRLO0 2018 1.142 XDUB 14:09:50 00058632081TRLO0 941 1.142 XDUB 14:09:50 00058632080TRLO0 3000 1.142 XDUB 14:09:50 00058632079TRLO0 2691 1.140 XDUB 14:17:50 00058632535TRLO0 509 1.140 XDUB 14:17:50 00058632534TRLO0 6122 1.138 XDUB 14:31:07 00058634093TRLO0 1700 1.138 XDUB 14:54:45 00058635724TRLO0 913 1.138 XDUB 14:54:45 00058635723TRLO0 5000 1.138 XDUB 14:54:45 00058635722TRLO0 7997 1.138 XDUB 15:01:47 00058636432TRLO0 6423 1.136 XDUB 15:08:48 00058636898TRLO0 5201 1.136 XDUB 15:29:30 00058638414TRLO0 5748 1.136 XDUB 15:31:57 00058638583TRLO0 6301 1.136 XDUB 15:52:02 00058640160TRLO0 930 1.136 XDUB 15:52:02 00058640164TRLO0 2000 1.136 XDUB 15:52:02 00058640163TRLO0 625 1.144 XDUB 16:17:15 00058642689TRLO0 27 1.144 XDUB 16:21:57 00058643179TRLO0 2404 1.144 XDUB 16:22:00 00058643193TRLO0 5401 1.144 XDUB 16:22:00 00058643192TRLO0 1 1.144 XDUB 16:22:00 00058643191TRLO0 344 1.144 XDUB 16:22:03 00058643201TRLO0 540 1.144 XDUB 16:22:11 00058643227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1200 96.70 XLON 08:45:53 00058614330TRLO0 2275 96.70 XLON 08:45:53 00058614331TRLO0 885 96.60 XLON 08:45:54 00058614333TRLO0 2586 96.60 XLON 08:45:54 00058614332TRLO0 692 97.30 XLON 09:01:34 00058615155TRLO0 2388 97.30 XLON 09:01:34 00058615156TRLO0 3163 97.40 XLON 09:01:34 00058615157TRLO0 2540 96.90 XLON 09:12:19 00058615758TRLO0 2000 96.90 XLON 09:12:19 00058615757TRLO0 2051 96.70 XLON 09:53:00 00058618059TRLO0 1722 96.70 XLON 09:53:00 00058618060TRLO0 2000 96.30 XLON 10:35:30 00058621207TRLO0 1600 96.50 XLON 11:03:59 00058622912TRLO0 2160 96.50 XLON 11:03:59 00058622911TRLO0 1743 96.50 XLON 11:04:39 00058622936TRLO0 2000 96.50 XLON 11:04:39 00058622935TRLO0 2631 96.20 XLON 12:37:07 00058627646TRLO0 254 96.20 XLON 12:37:08 00058627648TRLO0 622 96.20 XLON 12:37:08 00058627647TRLO0 2000 96.10 XLON 12:47:12 00058628082TRLO0 1316 96.20 XLON 13:43:30 00058630786TRLO0 874 96.20 XLON 13:43:30 00058630785TRLO0 1001 96.20 XLON 13:51:11 00058631169TRLO0 267 96.20 XLON 13:53:54 00058631372TRLO0 3624 96.10 XLON 14:09:50 00058632078TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 14:30:21 00058633998TRLO0 3147 95.80 XLON 14:31:09 00058634096TRLO0 2500 95.90 XLON 14:54:56 00058635728TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 15:06:43 00058636723TRLO0 3253 95.80 XLON 15:08:48 00058636897TRLO0 1200 95.80 XLON 15:29:30 00058638416TRLO0 2400 95.80 XLON 15:29:30 00058638415TRLO0 3624 95.80 XLON 15:52:02 00058640161TRLO0 1587 95.70 XLON 15:52:02 00058640162TRLO0 3635 96.50 XLON 16:10:30 00058642041TRLO0 1820 96.40 XLON 16:11:51 00058642200TRLO0 132 96.50 XLON 16:18:51 00058642880TRLO0 1086 96.50 XLON 16:20:11 00058642978TRLO0 769 96.50 XLON 16:20:11 00058642977TRLO0 2230 96.50 XLON 16:21:57 00058643177TRLO0 23 96.50 XLON 16:21:57 00058643178TRLO0

