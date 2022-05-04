Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:07 Uhr
1,134 Euro
-0,010
-0,87 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1381,16409:20
Dow Jones News
04.05.2022 | 08:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 May 2022 it purchased a total of 241,905 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           166,905     75,000 
                            EUR1.162 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.974 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.136     GBP0.957 
 
                                    GBP0.963573 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145888

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,984,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4272       1.156         XDUB      08:57:32      00058614981TRLO0 
5947       1.162         XDUB      09:00:07      00058615093TRLO0 
9099       1.158         XDUB      09:04:52      00058615354TRLO0 
596       1.158         XDUB      09:04:52      00058615353TRLO0 
5189       1.158         XDUB      09:04:52      00058615352TRLO0 
2376       1.156         XDUB      09:06:50      00058615519TRLO0 
3600       1.156         XDUB      09:08:53      00058615585TRLO0 
986       1.156         XDUB      09:10:53      00058615698TRLO0 
2299       1.156         XDUB      09:12:03      00058615739TRLO0 
1503       1.156         XDUB      09:12:03      00058615741TRLO0 
1879       1.156         XDUB      09:12:03      00058615740TRLO0 
3987       1.154         XDUB      09:42:43      00058617468TRLO0 
1718       1.154         XDUB      09:45:51      00058617702TRLO0 
227       1.154         XDUB      09:53:03      00058618065TRLO0 
309       1.154         XDUB      09:53:03      00058618068TRLO0 
2382       1.154         XDUB      09:53:03      00058618067TRLO0 
2814       1.154         XDUB      09:53:03      00058618066TRLO0 
5312       1.148         XDUB      10:12:53      00058619398TRLO0 
802       1.150         XDUB      10:12:53      00058619399TRLO0 
1647       1.148         XDUB      10:35:30      00058621206TRLO0 
4572       1.148         XDUB      10:35:30      00058621208TRLO0 
3158       1.146         XDUB      11:15:38      00058623459TRLO0 
2146       1.146         XDUB      11:15:38      00058623458TRLO0 
668       1.146         XDUB      11:15:38      00058623457TRLO0 
6335       1.142         XDUB      12:52:04      00058628347TRLO0 
1379       1.144         XDUB      13:29:51      00058630266TRLO0 
3736       1.144         XDUB      13:29:51      00058630268TRLO0 
400       1.144         XDUB      13:29:51      00058630267TRLO0 
2461       1.144         XDUB      13:39:51      00058630680TRLO0 
3404       1.144         XDUB      13:39:51      00058630681TRLO0 
5880       1.144         XDUB      13:42:48      00058630767TRLO0 
3000       1.144         XDUB      13:42:48      00058630766TRLO0 
2986       1.144         XDUB      13:42:48      00058630769TRLO0 
3000       1.144         XDUB      13:42:48      00058630768TRLO0 
2018       1.142         XDUB      14:09:50      00058632081TRLO0 
941       1.142         XDUB      14:09:50      00058632080TRLO0 
3000       1.142         XDUB      14:09:50      00058632079TRLO0 
2691       1.140         XDUB      14:17:50      00058632535TRLO0 
509       1.140         XDUB      14:17:50      00058632534TRLO0 
6122       1.138         XDUB      14:31:07      00058634093TRLO0 
1700       1.138         XDUB      14:54:45      00058635724TRLO0 
913       1.138         XDUB      14:54:45      00058635723TRLO0 
5000       1.138         XDUB      14:54:45      00058635722TRLO0 
7997       1.138         XDUB      15:01:47      00058636432TRLO0 
6423       1.136         XDUB      15:08:48      00058636898TRLO0 
5201       1.136         XDUB      15:29:30      00058638414TRLO0 
5748       1.136         XDUB      15:31:57      00058638583TRLO0 
6301       1.136         XDUB      15:52:02      00058640160TRLO0 
930       1.136         XDUB      15:52:02      00058640164TRLO0 
2000       1.136         XDUB      15:52:02      00058640163TRLO0 
625       1.144         XDUB      16:17:15      00058642689TRLO0 
27        1.144         XDUB      16:21:57      00058643179TRLO0 
2404       1.144         XDUB      16:22:00      00058643193TRLO0 
5401       1.144         XDUB      16:22:00      00058643192TRLO0 
1        1.144         XDUB      16:22:00      00058643191TRLO0 
344       1.144         XDUB      16:22:03      00058643201TRLO0 
540       1.144         XDUB      16:22:11      00058643227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1200       96.70         XLON      08:45:53      00058614330TRLO0 
2275       96.70         XLON      08:45:53      00058614331TRLO0 
885       96.60         XLON      08:45:54      00058614333TRLO0 
2586       96.60         XLON      08:45:54      00058614332TRLO0 
692       97.30         XLON      09:01:34      00058615155TRLO0 
2388       97.30         XLON      09:01:34      00058615156TRLO0 
3163       97.40         XLON      09:01:34      00058615157TRLO0 
2540       96.90         XLON      09:12:19      00058615758TRLO0 
2000       96.90         XLON      09:12:19      00058615757TRLO0 
2051       96.70         XLON      09:53:00      00058618059TRLO0 
1722       96.70         XLON      09:53:00      00058618060TRLO0 
2000       96.30         XLON      10:35:30      00058621207TRLO0 
1600       96.50         XLON      11:03:59      00058622912TRLO0 
2160       96.50         XLON      11:03:59      00058622911TRLO0 
1743       96.50         XLON      11:04:39      00058622936TRLO0 
2000       96.50         XLON      11:04:39      00058622935TRLO0 
2631       96.20         XLON      12:37:07      00058627646TRLO0 
254       96.20         XLON      12:37:08      00058627648TRLO0 
622       96.20         XLON      12:37:08      00058627647TRLO0 
2000       96.10         XLON      12:47:12      00058628082TRLO0 
1316       96.20         XLON      13:43:30      00058630786TRLO0 
874       96.20         XLON      13:43:30      00058630785TRLO0 
1001       96.20         XLON      13:51:11      00058631169TRLO0 
267       96.20         XLON      13:53:54      00058631372TRLO0 
3624       96.10         XLON      14:09:50      00058632078TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      14:30:21      00058633998TRLO0 
3147       95.80         XLON      14:31:09      00058634096TRLO0 
2500       95.90         XLON      14:54:56      00058635728TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      15:06:43      00058636723TRLO0 
3253       95.80         XLON      15:08:48      00058636897TRLO0 
1200       95.80         XLON      15:29:30      00058638416TRLO0 
2400       95.80         XLON      15:29:30      00058638415TRLO0 
3624       95.80         XLON      15:52:02      00058640161TRLO0 
1587       95.70         XLON      15:52:02      00058640162TRLO0 
3635       96.50         XLON      16:10:30      00058642041TRLO0 
1820       96.40         XLON      16:11:51      00058642200TRLO0 
132       96.50         XLON      16:18:51      00058642880TRLO0 
1086       96.50         XLON      16:20:11      00058642978TRLO0 
769       96.50         XLON      16:20:11      00058642977TRLO0 
2230       96.50         XLON      16:21:57      00058643177TRLO0 
23        96.50         XLON      16:21:57      00058643178TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  159322 
EQS News ID:  1342647 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342647&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.