XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO has Executed Agreements with Leading US Hospitals and Delivered the First Kidney Assist Transport Devices

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / May 4, 2022

XVIVO is pleased to announce that Mayo Clinic in Florida and Northwestern Medicine in Illinois, USA, are the first to receive XVIVO's Kidney Assist Transport. The device is a transportable organ perfusion system that allows for continuous oxygenated perfusion for up to 24 hours and has been shown to improve preservation compared to cold storage.

Today, the US is the largest kidney transplant market with approximately 18,700 transplants from deceased donors in 2021, and there are currently more than 90,000 patients on the waitlist for a new kidney. Thus, the need for organs available for transplantation far exceeds the supply. By introducing Kidney Assist Transport in the US, XVIVO brings innovation to the kidney market that has the potential to increase the number of kidney transplants significantly.

An article in the scientific journal The Lancet suggests that hypothermic machine perfusion with oxygen using Kidney Assist Transport can reduce severe complications, additional diagnostic procedures, hospital readmission and cost for chronic dialysis[1].

The Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplant Center is the largest and most successful transplant program in Illinois, performing 295 kidney transplants in 2021 and nearly 6,500 kidney transplants since its inception in 1964. The team aims to provide transplant options to all patients who suffer from kidney failure, including those who have complex medical issues.

"This technology will help us enhance the quality of transplanted kidneys, mainly because of continuous oxygenation during perfusion. We expect this to make even more donor kidneys viable for transplantation, which means more patients will receive the life-changing care they need," says Dr. Daniel Borja-Cacho, transplant surgeon at Northwestern Medicine.

"We are extremely happy that two of the leading hospitals in the US are first with Kidney Assist Transport. Launching this technology on the world's largest transplant market is very rewarding as our strategy is to become global leaders within abdominal transplantation. A new era for XVIVO has now begun" says Dag Andersson, CEO of XVIVO.

May 4, 2022

Gothenburg

Dag Andersson, CEO

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

[1] Johmanns I, et al. Oxygenated versus standard cold perfusion preservation in kidney transplantation (COMPARE): a randomised, double-blind, paired, phase 3 trial. The Lancet. November 2020;396(10263):1653-1662

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

