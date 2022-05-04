

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLTR.L, PDYPF), a sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter total revenue grew 5 percent to 1.57 billion pounds from last year's 1.49 billion pounds.



Revenue grew 6 percent at constant currency rates, driven by continued strong recreational player momentum with average monthly players or AMPs.



In its trading update, the company said sports revenue went up 4 percent from last year to 930 million pounds, and Gaming revenue increased 8 percent to 636 million pounds.



US revenue growth was 45 percent to $574 million with continued strong customer economics.



Group ex-US revenue declined 3 percent. Revenue was 2 percent higher excluding known safer gambling and regulatory headwinds driven by strong performance in Australia, Canada, Brazil and India.



Average monthly players grew 15 percent to 8.86 million from 7.67 million a year ago.







