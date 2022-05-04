DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.1626

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1032370

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 159396 EQS News ID: 1342987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

