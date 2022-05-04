Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Xetra
04.05.22
10:43 Uhr
201,45 Euro
+1,25
+0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,10201,2511:06
201,35201,5511:01
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 10:04
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meta Bosses Club Teams Up With Hardy Hardy & TheFinalBosses In New NFT Project Raising Anti-bullying Awareness

A collection of 9,180 exclusive NFTs will be up for grabs

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based metaverse lifestyle company Meta Bosses Clubunveiled today a new non-fungible token (NFT) project, Pa-ardy World, in collaboration with fashion label Hardy Hardy and collectible creators TheFinalBosses, for a worthwhile social cause.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.