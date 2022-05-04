Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW LONG NAMES AND LONG SYMBOLS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 4.5.2022 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES NEW LONG NAMES AND LONG SYMBOLS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by NORDEA BANK ABP will change, please see attachement below. The change will be valid as of May 5th, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065901