Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 10:40
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1YQ7219

Issuer Name

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Daniel Loeb
Third Point Advisors III LLCDelawareUnited States

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Chase Nominees LimitedLondonUK
Vidacos Nominees LimitedLondonUK
Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P.George TownCayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached11.5779980.00000011.5779985630443
Position of previous notification (if applicable)10.0401710.00000010.040171

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1YQ721974574248847011.53348510.044513
Sub Total 8.A563044311.577998%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Daniel LoebThird Point Advisors III LLC10.04451310.044513%
Daniel LoebDaniel Loeb1.5334851.533485%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Following the finalization of the 2022 Exchange Facility on 31st March 2022 and the latest cancellation of shares announced on 29th April, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 48,630,540. As a consequence, the percent of voting rights held by the controlled undertaking, Third Point Advisors III LLC, crossed above 10%. The combined voting rights held by the three parties controlled by Third Point LLC did not cross a notification threshold in the aggregate. In accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme, any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the "Master Partnership") until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors. The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month.

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA

