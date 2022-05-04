Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 10:40
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1YQ7219

Issuer Name

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

AVI Global Trust plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Exeter

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited CREST: BO01 - Account 11429LondonEngland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.9600000.0000003.9600001926152
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.0000000.0000006.0000003412359

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1YQ721919261523.960000
Sub Total 8.A19261523.960000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

On 29th April the Company announced the finalisation of the 2022 Exchange Facility which confirmed that the total voting rights as at 31st March 2022 was 48,957,792. The revised percentage holding of AVI Global Trust plc in the Company was therefore 3.93% as at 31 March 2022. Following buybacks in the month of April the total voting rights as at 29th April was 48,630,540 and therefore the percentage holding of AVI Global Trust plc in the Company was 3.96%.

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Exeter, England

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.