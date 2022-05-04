Ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Lyon, the players of Olympique de Marseille wore jerseys that were made as part of PUMA's innovative recycling project RE:JERSEY. The club also set up collection bins, to invite fans to participate in this experiment by donating old polyester items.

The RE:JERSEY shirts worn ahead of Sunday's game are made with 75% repurposed football jerseys. The remaining 25% comes from SEAQUAL MARINE PLASTIC1. The aim of the project is to reduce waste and pave the way towards more circular production models in the future.

While PUMA's football kits on the market today are already made from 100% recycled polyester, PUMA trials garment-to-garment recycling as part of the RE:JERSEY project. In the recycling process used for RE:JERSEY even old garments that feature logos, embroideries and club badges can be used, as the material is chemically broken down into its main components (depolymerization). Colors are then filtered out and the material is chemically put back together to create a yarn (repolymerization) that has the same performance characteristics as virgin polyester

"We are very glad that Olympique de Marseille has chosen to partner with us in this exciting sustainability project," said Matthias Baeumer, General Manager BU Teamsport at PUMA. "Through projects such as RE:JERSEY, we are finding ways to take more responsibility when it comes to the end of life of our products."

Olympique de Marseille will set up collection bins in the fan store at the Orange Vélodrome, so fans can bring back their old polyester items, which will become a part of the RE:JERSEY project.

1 SEAQUAL MARINE PLASTIC

SEAQUAL MARINE PLASTIC is a sustainable and fully traceable raw material from SEAQUAL INITIATIVE that is made from marine litter, or in some cases from end-of-life fishing nets or other plastics used in aquaculture (such as those used in mussel and oyster farming). For more information, visit https://www.seaqual.org

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

