Landis+Gyr Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value Additions and Technology Innovation in the AMI Industry with Its Smart Metering Solutions

The company's Smart Metering Solutions offer reliable and accurate energy delivery and optimize energy usage to enhance solution performance and associated use cases, and customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) with the 2022 Global AMI Company of the Year Award. The company develops products and solutions that match current market needs and anticipate future customer requirements. The impactful products cater to specific regional market needs, requirements, and trends, enhancing customer value multi-fold. Revelo is a groundbreaking IoT sensor with the potential to radically transform the way utilities currently operate. It empowers utilities to develop real-time pattern recognition of energy delivery with great accuracy and reliability. Revelo enhances utility operations to unprecedented levels, enhancing value additions. It generates insightful data to enable consumers to optimize energy usage and control their energy bills and carbon footprint, facilitating a perfect synergy between the utilities and its end consumers. Revelo's differentiators include:

State-of-the-art integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) with the grid

Stability maintenance and enhanced energy management visibility

Grid intelligence extension to the distribution grid edge at the residential level, but with commercial and industrial sophistication

Grid fault automation to prevent catastrophes due to faulty power lines

Pioneering approach to delivering the energy management/utility space an app-based platform

Landis+Gyr's new E360 residential and E660 industrial smart meters further bolster its EMEA market position. The devices incorporate LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular technologies to enhance communications, measurement, and security capabilities. The company leverages cutting-edge communication technologies to improve solution performance and associated use cases while improving total cost of ownership (TCO). The smart push meter functionality offers highly effective communications even in the most challenging circumstances, ultimately improving network transparency and efficiency. Modularity and flexibility, combined with unique design elements that offer seamless integration capabilities while simplifying installation and operation, further optimize TCO.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Landis+Gyr's strategic partnership with Vodafone and the launch of its IoT connectivity service further strengthens its eminence in communications technologies. It is the first and only industry provider to deliver cellular devices with embedded connectivity and a premium quality of service over the lifetime of end-to-end solutions."

Landis+Gyr leverages the technologies for the NAM and EMEA markets and proficiently adapts those to build customized versions of products to fit the specific needs and requirements of APAC customers. This enables it to offer all the value additions and benefits available in other regions, but at a highly cost-competitive price. The company's products continue to deliver more efficiency, insight, real-time information, and additional software and services to create more value. It acclimatizes and adjusts to the disruptive transformation of Mega Trends to enable better energy management, and it offers value enhancements and benefits to utilities, consumers, and others ecosystem participants, including the company itself.

"Landis+Gyr's technology innovation, strong passion, and dedication to create a greener, cleaner, and better future has revolutionized the AMI landscape and continues to empower utility customers and end consumers worldwide to manage energy better," stated Gnanajothi.

The company evolved from being a smart metering pioneer to a technology enabler and visionary innovator in the grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure space. Its visionary use of Mega Trends, excellence best practice implementation, unwavering focus on leadership, industry-leading customer ownership experience, brand equity, and strong overall performance, Landis+Gyr earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the AMI industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 8.5 million tons of CO2 in FY 2020 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs about 6,500 talented people across five continents.

