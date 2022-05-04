Anzeige
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked"
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 11:04
Rapyd launches Virtual Accounts, a new payments solution unlocking cross-border commerce for businesses looking to expand globally

  • Rapyd Virtual Accounts provide a faster and low-cost alternative to cross-border transfers to drive global commerce
  • Businesses can get paid locally while operating globally with secure and streamlined instant payment options

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, a global fintech-as-a-service platform, today announced the launch of Virtual Accounts, a vital product empowering businesses to expand globally while supporting local payments. This new offering allows organisations anywhere in the world to securely and reliably accept local bank transfers across over 40 countries in more than 25 currencies, including the UK, US, EU, and APAC regions.