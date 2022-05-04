Sisco Sapena buys 15,500 Lleida.net shares after announcing the best quarterly results in the company's history

MADRID, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTC: LLEIF) CEO, Sisco Sapena, bought yesterday 15,500 shares of the company, at an average price of 3.9957 euros per share.

The purchase was made on the same day that the listed company announced the best quarterly results in its history, and represents a further vote of confidence by Sapena in Lleida.net's future projections.

The transaction was carried out at an average price of between 3.90 and 4.06 euros and for a total of 61932.58.

This is the third time that the company's CEO has bought shares of the company so far this year.

With this purchase, he now owns 35.19 percent of the company, which has notified this morning to the CNMV.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry, and is listed in New York, Madrid and Paris.

Yesterday, the company announced that its sales increased by 31 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 5.21 million euros, in the best quarter in sales in its history.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with 209 patents and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most relevant in the industry worldwide.

On March 31, its Board of Directors agreed to propose to the company's General Shareholders' Meeting a dividend distribution of 0.0125 euros net per share.

In total, the company will distribute just over 200,000 euros to its shareholders.