Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 11:16
57 Leser
Royal Caribbean International: A NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S WONDER OF THE SEAS ARRIVES FOR EUROPEAN DEBUT

The Ultimate Summer Holiday Sets Sail from Barcelona, Spain, to the Mediterranean on 8th May

BARCELONA, Spain, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of memorable holidays in Europe. The fifth in the cruise line's revolutionary Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday,8th May. With a combination of brand-new thrills and signature favourites on board, Wonder is the getaway where holidaymakers of all ages can make memories as they sail to explore sought-after destinations such as Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

