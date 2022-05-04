INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim report January - March 2022: Record high order intake and order book - but lagging deliveries

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO comment

"The activity level in the market continues to rise. It rose substantially towards the end of 2021 and this trend continued into 2022, which is clearly evident in the record high order intake and historically high order book value. However, the pandemic continues to create delays both to deliveries of components and outgoing deliveries to customers, which has impacted sales. However, we are well-positioned to benefit from the large and increasing defense investments in coming years. There is therefore every reason to take a positive view of INVISIO's continued development."

January-March 2022

Revenue: SEK 137.4 m (143.7)

(143.7) Gross profit: SEK 82.1 m (82.7)

(82.7) Gross margin: 59.7 % (57.5)

EBITDA: SEK 7.8 m (23.5)

(23.5) EBITDA margin: 5.7 % (16.3)

Operating profit/loss: SEK -3.8 m (12.8)

(12.8) Operating margin: -2.8 % (8.9)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK -4.3 m (6.7)

(6.7) Earnings per share: SEK -0.10 (0.15)

(0.15) Cash flow from operating activities 3.3 m (34.0)

(34.0) Order intake: SEK 396.8 m (137.3)

(137.3) Order book: SEK 481.7 m (191.5)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO has received a first order for SEK 91 million under the framework agreement valued up to SEK 275 million , signed in January 2022 . The contract is with the system integrator of a European vehicle program for the RA4000 Magna headset.

under the framework agreement valued up to , signed in . The contract is with the system integrator of a European vehicle program for the RA4000 Magna headset. INVISIO has received two orders from the UK MoD for a total of SEK 118 million for systems for armored combat vehicles and users in the field.

for systems for armored combat vehicles and users in the field. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.70).

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO has been awarded a three-year Support contract by the UK MoD, with an option of a further two years, for deliveries of INVISIO's communication system with hearing protection. A first order worth SEK 16 million has been received under the contract.

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on May 4, 2022, 11:00 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

