Zinzino AB (PUBL): Preliminary Sales Report April 2022

Zinzino group revenue decreased with a total of 5%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 95.4 (98.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 28% and amounted to SEK 5.6 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 5% to SEK 101.0 (106.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2022 decreased by 1% to SEK 435.4 (439.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-apr 21-apr Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 24.2 28.9 -16% 104.5 122.9 -15% Central Europe 20.0 17.1 17% 79.1 71.1 11% East Europe 23.9 26.6 -10% 107.3 107.6 0% South & West Europe 11.3 11.6 -3% 49.4 45.1 10% The Baltics 5.2 5.8 -10% 23.6 24.6 -4% North America 4.5 3.8 18% 18.5 18.4 1% Asia-Pacific 5.8 4.9 18% 22.2 25.1 -12% Africa 0.5 0.0

1.9 0.0

Zinzino 95.4 98.7 -3% 406.5 414.8 -2% Faun Pharma 5.6 7.8 -28% 28.9 25.1 15% Zinzino Group 101.0 106.5 -5% 435.4 439.9 -1%

Countries in regions:

- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

- North America: Canada, USA

- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

- Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino

+47 (0) 932 25 700,

zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:30 the 4rd of May 2022.

