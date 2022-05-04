Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked"
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 11:46
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino AB (PUBL): Preliminary Sales Report April 2022

Zinzino group revenue decreased with a total of 5%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 95.4 (98.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 28% and amounted to SEK 5.6 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 5% to SEK 101.0 (106.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2022 decreased by 1% to SEK 435.4 (439.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-apr

21-apr

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

24.2

28.9

-16%

104.5

122.9

-15%

Central Europe

20.0

17.1

17%

79.1

71.1

11%

East Europe

23.9

26.6

-10%

107.3

107.6

0%

South & West Europe

11.3

11.6

-3%

49.4

45.1

10%

The Baltics

5.2

5.8

-10%

23.6

24.6

-4%

North America

4.5

3.8

18%

18.5

18.4

1%

Asia-Pacific

5.8

4.9

18%

22.2

25.1

-12%

Africa

0.5

0.0


1.9

0.0


Zinzino

95.4

98.7

-3%

406.5

414.8

-2%

Faun Pharma

5.6

7.8

-28%

28.9

25.1

15%

Zinzino Group

101.0

106.5

-5%

435.4

439.9

-1%

Countries in regions:

- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

- North America: Canada, USA

- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

- Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700,
zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:30 the 4rd of May 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2022,c3559373

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3559373/1574278.pdf

Release

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.