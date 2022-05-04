

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks declined on Wednesday, as yields edged up ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates and the European Union announced a new sanctions package against Russia, including an embargo on Russian oil.



Investors also priced in a rate rise from the Bank of England on Thursday, with the central bank expected to hike interest rates to 1 percent to rein in inflation.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 38 points, or half a percent, to 7,524 after closing up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



Miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto fell around 1 percent on brokerage downgrades.



HSBC rose more than 1 percent after launching its planned $1bn share buyback.



Bookmaking holding company Flutter Entertainment jumped 5 percent after reporting higher revenue in the first quarter, thanks to its fast-expanding U.S. business.



Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 17 percent after a warning that revenue growth would be impacted in the first half.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de