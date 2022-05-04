Reincubate: CAMO 1.6 NOW BRINGS VIDEO SUPERPOWERS TO SAFARI, FACETIME AND QUICKTIME

Camo Supercharges Video Image Quality, Performance and Customisation Using Cell Phone Capability for Live Streaming, Gaming, and Videoconferencing

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate, makers of Camo, have announced today that their app is the world's first virtual camera fully compatible with Safari, FaceTime and QuickTime with the release of Camo Studio 1.6 and macOS 12.3. Camo is a powerful tool for easily supercharging video image quality, performance, and customization by using cell phones, and is used globally for live streaming, gaming and video call conferencing.

"We're super excited to bring the power and simplicity of Camo's video superpowers to millions of Safari, FaceTime, and QuickTime users," says Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate. "This update comes as a consequence of two years of conversations with Apple on how we can make the most of the incredible cameras in their devices, and it's freely available to all users running Camo 1.6 and macOS 12.3 or newer."

"We're thrilled to be building on Apple's great products to bring Camo's video superpowers to millions of users."

Camo is available in free and premium versions, both ad-free, and makes professional quality video, streaming, and gaming simple and easy. Using the superior cameras on mobile phones, Camo delivers AR customizations, custom graphics, and video adjustments in 11 languages - with no ads, no spam, no pairing, and no expensive or complicated setup.

By offloading processing to the user's cell phone, Camo harnesses the superior cameras on smartphones to provide incredible webcam capabilities to deliver smoother and faster live video.

Camo is fully compatible with the most popular video apps and web browsers, including:

Zoom, Skype, Meet, Discord, WhatsApp, Teams and now FaceTime

Chrome, Firefox, Edge and now Safari

As part of Camo's update, apps that previously required Camo's built-in integrations to work on macOS now work out of the box, including Discord, Slack, and WhatsApp. Camo's integrations will remain available for users running older versions of macOS.

The update is available to all users running Camo 1.6 and macOS 12.3.

Download Camo from camoapp.com, the App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Reincubate

Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. By using the amazing cameras in cell phones, Camo provides video quality far in excess of any webcam or entry-level DSLR at a lower cost, with better software, and less hassle. Camo has been App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store, and featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com.