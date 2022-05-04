Best Places to Work: Huboo Technologies ltd earns the Best Place to Work certification for the second year in row

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huboo Technologies ltd, a fast-growing eCommerce fulfillment provider, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Netherlands for 2022. This recognition acknowledges Huboo's commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride, and credibility amongst its employees.

During the assessment, Huboo received a high score on the engagement index which reflects the company's focus on people as a core area of strength. Considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, Best Places to Work certification provides employers with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Gareth New, European Head of Humans, "We're proud to have been recognised once again as one of the Best Places to Work. This shows our commitment to creating a culture where people love coming into work and delivering exceptional levels of service for our customers."

Every year in Europe, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices.

