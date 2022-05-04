- (PLX AI) - Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 million
- • Q1 net income USD 114 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previously
- • Outlook FY sales growth 36-40%, up from 32-36% previously
- • We continued to experience robust and broad-based growth during the first quarter, CEO said
- • Says continue to execute mitigating actions to address the challenging supply chain environment and inflationary cost pressures
