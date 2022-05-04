- (PLX AI) - CVS Q1 revenue USD 76,800 million vs. estimate USD 75,400 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.22 vs. estimate USD 2.15
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 6.93-7.13, down from USD 7.04-7.24 previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.2-8.4, up from USD 8.10-8.30 previously
- • Confirmed cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion
- • The adjustments between full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, a legal settlement accrual, a loss on assets held for sale, the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and the impact of certain discrete tax items concluded in the first quarter of 2022
