Fidelity European Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

4 May 2022

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of April 2022, Fidelity European Trust PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 April 2022, Fidelity European Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 416,447,910 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 5,431,861 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Trust PLC is 411,016,049.

The above figure (411,016,049) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798