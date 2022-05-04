

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump's effort to stay a contempt order and $10,000 in daily fines against him was rejected by a New York appeals court.



Trump had challenged Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's April 25 ruling to fine him $10,000 per day until he properly responds to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James.



Trump was held in contempt after failing to comply with the subpoena to produce documents requested in a state investigation into the former president's fraudulent business practices.



Trump maintained that he does not have possession of any of the documents that the Attorney General's Office sought. They reportedly include records linked to Trump's personal finances and various properties and projects involving the Trump Organization.



Engoron imposed the $10,000 daily fine until he was satisfied that Trump had complied with the subpoena.



The appellate division of the First Judicial Department on Tuesday denied the interim application of Trump's lawyer to stay Engoron's contempt order.



The court has set the hearing on Trump's contempt appeal for May 23.







