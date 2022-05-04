- (PLX AI) - Securitas Q1 sales SEK 28,598 million vs. estimate SEK 28,037 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 2.3 vs. estimate SEK 2.15
- • Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,452 million vs. estimate SEK 1,443 million
- • Operating margin improves to 5.1% from 4.9%
- • We started the year with 4 percent organic sales growth in the first quarter, with strong organic sales growth in Europe and Ibero-America, CEO said
- • As expected, organic sales growth in North America came in negative due to the previously communicated contract terminations and lower levels of corona-related extra sales: CEO
- • Shares little changed after report
